Matthew Ross Love, 42, Brainerd, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $450 fine after he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
A felony threats of violence charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Love was also given a two-year stay on 87 days of a 90-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was given credit for three days served.
The conviction stems from a Feb. 23, 2022, incident. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault with threats of violence coming from inside a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and met with the victim, who stated she was in the process of moving and asked her ex-boyfriend, Love, to assist her.
She told the officer that she is no longer in a relationship with Love, but they have a child together and “try to be civil to each other.”
The victim told law enforcement that they got into an argument because their child has her last name and not his. She said Love became upset, so he picked up a laundry basket and threw it at her. He was becoming “so angry that his face was red,” the victim said.
She asked Love to leave the residence multiple times, but he refused. He then began calling her vulgar names and threatened to kill her, according to the report. He told her he would choke her and it would be the last time she would ever hold her child.
When Love finally left her apartment, the victim locked the door behind him and called law enforcement. She told officers that he had been violent in the past and believed he would follow through with his threats.
The officer also spoke with a third-party witness who arrived at the victim’s apartment in the middle of the argument. They said they could hear screaming when they entered the building, and that Love was “calling (the victim) vulgar names and degrading her.”
The witness told officers she heard Love tell the victim he would “throw her out the window.”
Love was eventually located in Brainerd, arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail. While there, he admitted in a statement that he went to the victim’s apartment to assist her with removing items off of the wall. He said he was upset that their child does not have his last name, and that he told the victim he would not longer pay child support unless the child has his name.
He denied any physical abuse and threatening to kill the victim.
