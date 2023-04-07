Matthew Ross Love, 42, Brainerd, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $450 fine after he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

A felony threats of violence charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Love was also given a two-year stay on 87 days of a 90-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was given credit for three days served.

