Matthew Ross Love, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 23 incident in which the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault with threats of violence occurring at a residence in Little Falls. An officer arrived on scene and met with the victim, who stated that she was in the process of moving and asked her ex-boyfriend, Love, to assist.
The victim told law enforcement that she is no longer in a relationship with Love, but they have a child together and they “try to be civil to each other.”
The victim said they got into an argument about their child’s last name, because the child has her last name and not Love’s. The victim allegedly said Love picked up a laundry basket it and threw it at her. She said he was “becoming so angry that his face was red.”
The victim informed law enforcement that she asked him to leave the residence multiple times, but he refused. He allegedly began calling her vulgar names and threatened to kill her. She said he threatened to choke her and told her that “this would be the last time that she would ever hold her child,” the complaint said.
The victim advised law enforcement that Love had been violent in the past, and she believed he would follow through with his threats. She asked law enforcement to escort her to a safe place to spend the night because she was fearful Love might return, the report said..
An officer spoke with a witness who arrived at the victim’s apartment in the middle of the argument. The witness allegedly stated that when she entered the apartment building, she could hear screaming coming from the victim’s apartment. She said she opened the door and could see the victim running from the bedroom screaming.
The witness corroborated what the victim told law enforcement about Love’s behavior, and said she also was afraid of Love, the complaint said.
Love was eventually located in Brainerd and placed under arrest. During a statement he gave while at the Morrison County Jail, Love allegedly admitted that he was at the victim’s apartment and that he was upset the child did not have his last name. He allegedly told the victim if the child did not have his last name, he would no longer pay child support. He denied any physical abuse or threats to kill the victim.
The felony threats charge against Love has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine. The domestic assault is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.