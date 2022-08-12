Jason Clayton Adam Bailey, 41, Long Prairie, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 20 years of supervised probation after he was convicted of first-degree sale of a controlled substance.

Bailey received a 20-year stay on a 114-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 11 days served in local confinement.

