Jason Clayton Adam Bailey, 41, Long Prairie, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 20 years of supervised probation after he was convicted of first-degree sale of a controlled substance.
Bailey received a 20-year stay on a 114-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 11 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred May 18, 2021, when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol near a gas station in Royalton. The trooper observed a vehicle abruptly pull into the gas station and park next to the pumps, and he noted that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
The driver quickly jumped out of the vehicle and shut the door. He was later identified as Bailey.
The trooper walked up to Bailey and told him he was being stopped because he was not wearing a seatbelt. Bailey stated that he had just purchased the vehicle and didn’t have insurance information on him. The trooper looked up his license information and discovered that it was canceled.
The trooper later observed Bailey making “numerous furtive movements” around the vehicle. At one point, he grabbed a paper bag out of his vehicle, crumpled it into a ball and threw into the trash can. The trooper thought his actions were suspicious.
He decided to check on the bag and observed a large Ziploc bag containing a white, crystal substance that he believed was methamphetamine. Bailey first claimed that he did not know what was in the bag, but later stated he could purchase meth from a guy in St. Cloud.
Bailey was placed under arrest and searched. A small bag of methamphetamine was found in his pocket. The bags field-tested positive for meth, with the larger one weighing 64.4 grams in the bag and the smaller one coming in at 6.4 grams.
