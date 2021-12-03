Jacob John Roden, 34, Long Prairie, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 11, an officer with the Minnesota State Patrol was on patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle displaying a license plate with its status being suspended. The officer stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Roden.
While speaking with Roden, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Roden handed over a glass pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana, and allegedly admitted to having a meth pipe.
The officer searched the vehicle and, according to the complaint, found a tool pouch on Roden’s waist belt that contained a baggie of apparent methamphetamine. It later field tested positive as methamphetamine, and weighed .45 grams.
If convicted, Roden faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine for the felony drug charge. The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
