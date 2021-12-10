Results from a community survey on the use of body worn cameras by local law enforcement was presented to both the Little Falls City Council and the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, this week.
Both were presented prior to a public hearing during which residents had the opportunity to provide feedback. There were no comments, Monday at City Council or Thursday at County Board. Allowing for public comment before a policy is implemented is required by state statute.
On Oct. 26, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen presented to the County Board at a planning session about his department’s wish to contract with Axon Enterprises for body worn cameras and mobile video service in squad cars. The decision was made after extensive meetings between local law enforcement and County IT Director Amy Middendorf.
Larsen said there were 105 responses to the county’s call for survey respondents. It was posted on the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrison County Government Center Facebook pages, as well as on the county’s website, beginning Nov. 1, and is still open.
Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers said the survey was posted on the city’s website along with Facebook pages for the city of Little Falls and the Little Falls Police Department from Oct. 12 - Nov. 30. He said 155 people responded to the survey.
Larsen added that the county received 36 comments on the issue either through the survey or on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“They were all positive,” he said. “They were all community members saying they were in favor or that they were agreeing that we should have body worn cameras.”
The results of the survey were as follows:
• Do you support a body worn camera program at the Little Falls Police Department (or Morrison County Sheriff’s Office)? — City: 145 yes, six no, four undecided; County: 99 yes, three no, three undecided;
• Would the use of body worn cameras increase community trust in law enforcement? — City: 127 yes, nine no, 18 undecided; County: 83 yes, 10 no, 12 undecided;
• Do you feel that an officer would improve their behavior with the presence of a camera? — City: 90 yes, 20 no, 45 maybe; County: 62 yes, 10 no, 33 maybe;
• Do you feel that if you were recorded by a body worn camera that you would have the right to view that video upon request? — City: 134 yes, 10 no, 11 undecided: County: 96 yes, three no, six undecided;
• Should an officer be allowed to view their own body worn camera video before writing their reports? — City: 83 yes, 43 no, 29 undecided; County: 59 yes, 34 no, 12 undecided;
• Do you believe that all police interactions with the public should be recorded by a body worn camera? — City: 103 yes, 30 no, 22 undecided; County: 68 yes, 22 no, 15 undecided;
• Do you feel that the behavior of a suspect would be improved if the police officer was wearing a body camera? — City: 65 yes, 55 no, 35 undecided; County: 43 yes, 40 no, 22 undecided;
• Do you believe that, if you had been recorded by a Little Falls police officer (or Morrison County deputy) with a body worn camera, that any member of the public should have the right to view that video upon request? — City: 15 yes, 56 no, 6 undecided, 78 depends on the nature and location; County: nine yes, 30 no, two undecided, 64 depends on the nature and location;
• Do you feel that citizens should have an expectation of privacy while in their home and those recordings should be considered private? — City: 56 yes, 15 no, 10 undecided, 74 depends on nature and location of the video; County: 28 yes, 12 no, four undecided, 61 depends on the nature and location;
• Do you agree that Little Falls police officers (or Morrison County deputies) should be required to have their body worn camera on while inside someone’s residence? — City: 101 yes, seven no, five undecided, 42 depends on nature of call and location; County: 64 yes, one no, two undecided; 38 depends on the nature and location; and
• Have you reviewed the Little Falls Police Department’s (and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office) draft policy on the use of body worn cameras? — City: 56 yes, 99 no; County: 65 yes, 40 no.
The City Council asked questions regarding some of the issues surrounding body cameras. Regarding whether or not an officer should be able to view the camera footage before writing their report, Schirmers said there are a couple “schools of thought.”
“Some agencies do allow it and some do not,” he said. “That’s why we’re here tonight; to decide — if that’s something we want to do or is that something that we don’t want to do? We have to make a judgment call and decide, which path do we want to go?”
Council Member Leif Hanson said he felt the question about who had a right to access the video was a good one. He said he would be adamant that he would be able to see it if an interaction he had with an officer was recorded. However, he was curious how the footage is handled in relation to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
“When you’re getting into the policy, I think it needs to be thought long and hard about who can have access to that,” Hanson said.
Schirmers said body worn camera video is considered confidential and is therefore not subject to FOIA.
“Body worn camera video can be released to the subject of the data and they can release it,” he said. “If someone else requests it, they’re not entitled to it.”
During the County Board meeting, Commissioner Greg Blaine referred to a case in the Twin Cities metro area that is happening right now in which the released body worn camera footage from an officer is a key piece of evidence. The video has been shown extensively by news outlets since shortly after the incident.
In response to an earlier question from Commissioner Mike LeMieur, Larsen had echoed what Schirmers said about the data being private. With that being the case, Blaine wondered where the line is drawn regarding when video is made available to the public.
“Where does the carriage get unhooked from the horse in the sense that, when an incident occurs and we have legal action taken?” Blaine said. “In other words, we have an incident that requires judicial action, and now we have a court case, and now that body camera video becomes public. ... Where is that fulcrum where all of a sudden this is no longer private information, private data of the peace officers and now it becomes public?”
Larsen said a lot of it depends on the nature of the incident itself.
“If there’s a public safety risk, then, per policy, we’re able to share it with the public, as well,” Larsen said.
According to the policy, that includes any time a firearm is discharged by a deputy in the course of duty, data that documents the use of force by a peace officer that results in substantial bodily harm and at the request of the data subject’s request to be made accessible to the public, subject to redaction. Larsen said data on any subject, other than a peace officer, who has not consented to the public release must be redacted; in addition to any data on undercover officers.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski went over a handful of scenarios and asked whether or not the body worn cameras needed to be activated. For example, if a peace officer were to just stop at a resident’s house “for a glass of water or to use the bathroom,” such an interaction with the public would not need to be recorded.
However, if the officers are responding to a complaint or report that is criminal in nature, the cameras must be activated. This includes traffic stops. Officers are also required to turn on the camera if a subject with whom they are interacting begins to show signs of hostility.
Blaine asked if officers are required to inform residents when they are being recorded.
“We’re not,” Larsen said. “But, if someone asks us we are going to tell them that they are being recorded.”
Further, Blaine asked if the county could be held liable if there was an incident and a deputy or officer — for whatever reason — did not activate their body camera. Sergeant Investigator Doug Rekstad explained that the technology allows for officers to capture data that happened even before they pressed “record” on their camera.
He said officers are also required to check equipment prior to heading out into the field.
“Body cameras are not required by law,” said Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf. “This is optional technology that we’re planning to implement in the county. If a deputy fails to activate a body worn camera when they are required to under this new policy, it’s a violation of the policy. It’s not a violation of the law.
“Now, if we go to court and a defendant challenges the fact that there’s no recording in violation of policy, it may go to the weight of the evidence or to their credibility, but it would not affect the case,” Middendorf continued.
Larsen said he will bring a resolution to adopt and implement the policy forward at the Board’s Dec. 21 meeting. Schirmers said the issue will also be brought to a vote by the City Council at a future meeting.
City Council Member Jerry Knafla expressed dismay at the lack of input received from city residents.
“To look at a survey that was put out there for a great length of time on a subject as important as body worn cameras and the police in our community, to have only 155 people out of 9,000 respond is pretty shameful in my book,” Knafla said. “I think the community needs to get a little bit more involved into what actually affects them instead of complain when something happens and they had plenty of time to (give) input but never bothered to do it. That’s just my opinion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.