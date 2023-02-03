Charles Dennis Josephson, 48, Brooklyn Park, formerly of Royalton, had a felony charge dismissed in Morrison County District Court for being a predatory offender knowingly failing to fulfill registration requirements.
According to court documents, the local charges against Josephson were dismissed because he was sentenced to serve a 45-month prison sentence for a conviction in another county.
In November 2021, Josephson completed a predatory offender registration form that included his signature. That served as an acknowledgment of his duty to register.
On May 11, 2022, he registered that he was residing in a residence in Little Falls. On Aug. 15, 2022, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received word from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) that he was non-compliant for failing to return a verification letter.
The officer went to Josephson’s registered address, and it appeared to be vacant. He looked inside the window and was unable to see any furniture inside, or any indications that it was being remodeled.
The following day, the officer spoke with the owner of the residence. They told him that nobody had been living there since the second week of July 2022. Josephson’s probation agent also confirmed that he failed to show up for a sentencing hearing in Mille Lacs County on July 22, 2022.
At that point, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
