Megan Ann Smith, 25, Little Falls, and Becky Ann Coffelt, 45, Little Falls, were charged in Morrison County District Court stemming from the same Sept. 3 incident.
Smith was charged with two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Coffelt was charged with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Sept. 3. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Nature Road when he observed a vehicle roll through a stop sign. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Coffelt and Smith as the front seat passenger.
The report states that Coffelt admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and, upon confirmation, it came back as revoked. While speaking to her, the deputy noted that she was “sweating profusely” and that she had “bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils.”
The deputy stated in his report that he believed she was under the influence of a narcotic.
He asked her to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. The horizontal gaze test showed indications of impairment, according to the complaint, and she additionally performed poorly on the one-leg stand and the walk and turn tests. She also was said to have estimated 30 seconds had passed after approximately 45 seconds.
Shortly after, a back set passenger — who is not named in the report — was placed under arrest on a warrant. They allegedly admitted that they had swallowed methamphetamine and was not feeling well. The deputy observed a meth pipe in plain view, according to the report.
The complaint states that Smith also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She allegedly had “track marks” on her body that were consistent with using a needle, and was described as “nervous and sweating.” According to the report, her eyes were also bloodshot and she had dilated pupils. She was allegedly in possession of a hypodermic needle.
Both Smith and Coffelt were placed under arrest.
After Coffelt was transported to the hospital, the deputy executed a search warrant he had been granted for a sample of her blood or urine. She provided a blood sample, which was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing.
While Smith and Coffelt were in jail, staff allegedly located drugs in their possession. It was reported that Coffelt had some heroin and, during a taped statement, admitted to hiding about four grams on her person and bringing it into the jail.
According to the report, Smith said in a statement that she brought 48 Xanax pills — or, Klonopin — into the jail along with approximately four grams of fentanyl. Klonopin is a schedule IV drug that cannot be possessed without a valid prescription.
All three of the fifth-degree possession charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. The fourth-degree DWI charge against Coffelt is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
