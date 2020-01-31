Dollina Mae Olson, 27, Little Falls, was convicted of a fifth degree felony drug possession, Jan. 22, in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a March 2018 incident when a confidential informant (CI) contacted the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force about their ability to purchase a large quantity of methamphetamine from Olson.
Arrangements were made for said informant to purchase an eight-ball of the substance for $200.
An investigator prepped the CI to purchase the methamphetamine in Little Falls.
After the transaction the CI turned to contraband over to officers and reported confirming that the seller was Olson.
Olson was sentenced to 13 months in prison with a stay for five years and five years of supervised probation.
Olson was given credit for 87 days spent in local confinement.
