Nov. 2 — A business on First Street Southeast reported damage to their business.
Nov. 29 — A resident on Kidder Street Northeast reported the theft of a cellphone.
Nov. 30 — An organization on Broadway West reported a break-in and theft of a wolf taxidermy mount and several animal pelts.
Nov. 30 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported the theft of several handguns from their safe.
Dec. 1 — A resident on Fourth Street Northwest reported a theft.
Dec.. 1 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Dec. 1 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.
Dec. 1 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
Dec. 2 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported damage to their vehicle.
Dec. 2 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported damage to their property.
Dec. 2 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a scam in which a caller asked the resident to go into a storey and buy pre-paid Visa cards and give the caller the pin numbers. The caller told the resident they would then receive $9,000 from the U.S. Treasury.
Dec. 2 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft from a motor vehicle.
Dec. 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a stolen vehicle.
Dec. 4 — A resident on Ninth Street Southwest reported a theft.
Dec. 4 — A business on Fifth Street Southwest reported a shoplifter.
Dec. 6 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit $10 bill.
