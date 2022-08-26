Aug. 11 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage to their property.
Aug. 11 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported their car had been keyed.
Aug. 11 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast damage to their vehicle.
Aug. 12 A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.
Aug. 12 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.
Aug. 14 — A resident on LeMieur Street reported damage to their property.
Aug. 14 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported damage to their property.
Aug. 15 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported the theft of steel for building sheds.
Aug. 15 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
Aug. 15 — A business on Highland Avenue reported damage to their property.
Aug. 15 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 15 — A business on First Street Southeast reported a theft.
Aug. 16 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 16 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 17 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast reported a theft of a Mercury outboard motor.
Aug. 18 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 18 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 20 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
Aug. 20 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported someone keyed their vehicle.
Aug. 21 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
Aug. 21 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported a theft
Aug. 22 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a scam in which they gave their credit card information to someone claiming to be in lending.
Aug. 22 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
