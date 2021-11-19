Nov. 4 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported their ATV had been stolen.
Nov. 4 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northwest reported their credit card had been used without authorization.
Nov. 5 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam.
Nov. 5 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Nov. 5 — A resident on Eighth Street reported the theft of a grill.
Nov. 6 — A business on Second Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Nov. 7 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft of electricity.
Nov. 7 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported the theft of a bike.
Nov. 7 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported damage done to the property.
Nov. 8 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported the theft of a television.
Nov. 9 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported the theft of a vehicle.
Nov. 10 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
Nov. 10 — A resident on First Street Northeast brought in a counterfeit $100 bill that they found.
Nov. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a scam.
Nov. 13 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported two vehicles vandalized with paint and flat tires.
