Little Falls Police Department May 27, 2022

May 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a burglary.

May 12 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported a burglary.

May 12 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a broken stained glass window.

May 12 — A resident on Broadway Avenue West reported a theft.

May 13 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a theft.

May 15 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage to their property.

May 15 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 16 — A resident on 11th Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

May 16 — A resident on East Broadway reported the theft of multiple items.

May 17 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Northeast reported a scam in which someone claiming to be a representative of the DEA was trying to get the resident to send them money.

May 17 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a theft.
