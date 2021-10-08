Sept. 22 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a swing.

Sept. 22 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported a scam.

Sept. 23 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northwest reported a possible theft.

Sept. 23 — A business on Broadway Avenue East reported someone removed two locks and attempted to gain entrance into the business.

Sept. 23 — A resident reported damage to their property on 18th Street Northeast.

Sept. 23 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a case of fraud in which they received several calls saying they had won a large sum of money, but was required to purchase a $300 gift card and give the caller the gift card number.

Sept. 23 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported the theft of their front license plate.

Sept. 25 — A resident on Broadway West reported a theft.

Sept. 26 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft in which they were contacted by someone claiming to be a federal agent. The resident purchased $2,000 in gift cards and provided the caller with photos of the cards, a copy of their driver’s license and their Social Security Number.

Sept. 26 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle from the parking lot of a restaurant.

Sept. 26 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported damage to their property.

Sept. 27 — A resident on Mississippi Boulevard reported a theft.

Sept. 27 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported someone had put Super Glue in the dead bolt lock of their home.

Sept. 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 27 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported someone had set their garbage can on fire.

Sept. 28 — A bank on Broadway Avenue East reported the receipt of a counterfeit $100 bill.

Sept. 28 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported someone busted out the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle.

Sept. 28 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported damage to their property.

