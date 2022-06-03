May 18 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 18 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.

May 19 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

May 20 — A resident on Eighth Avenue southeast reported a scam in which they received a call from someone asking for their information and $1,000.

May 21 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

