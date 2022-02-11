Jan. 28 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.

Jan. 28 — A resident on Crystal Lane reported a scam.

Jan. 30 — A business on Ninth Avenue Northwest reported a burglary.

Jan. 31 — A business on 183rd Street reported a theft.

Feb. 1 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported a scam.

Feb. 1 — A resident on Haven Road reported damage to their property.

Feb. 1 — A resident on 11th Street Southeast reported a theft.

Feb. 2 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a fraudulent check.

Feb. 2 — A business on 11th Street Southeast reported a person using their service refused to pay cab fare.

Feb. 7 — A resident on Broadway East reported a burglary.

Feb. 8 — A business on Haven Road reported a person attempted to pay with a counterfeit bill.

