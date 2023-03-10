Little Falls Police Department Mar 10, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 15 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported damage to their garage.Feb. 16 — A business on Haven Road reported a case of fraud.Feb. 17 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a scam.Feb. 17 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam.Feb. 19 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a scam.Fe. 19 — A resident reported the theft of a license plate at Fifth Avenue Southeast.Feb. 19 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.Feb. 19 —A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported damage to their property.Feb. 22 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.Feb. 24 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.Feb. 25 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported someone had thrown eggs at parked cars.Feb. 25 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of gas.Feb. 26 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.Feb. 26 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft, in which someone was using their name and date of birth in other states.Feb. 27 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Benusa accused of stealing from Bowlus Fire Relief for more than 11 years Pierz School District receives national HRS certification Gift of life keeps Little Falls man going after 45 years Upsala boys shake off nerves to land section win over Laporte Vold resigns; Board discusses options to hire successor E-Editions Morrison County Record Mar 5, 2023 0 Online Poll Do you feel children should have access to cellphones during school hours? You voted: Yes, I want access to my child during the school day. No, they are too much of a distraction for students and staff. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.