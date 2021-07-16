June 16 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported damage to a parked vehicle.

June 16 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported a burglary.

June 16 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud.

June 17 — A resident on Cherry Avenue and Highland Avenue reported a scam in which they received a call from a roofing company saying they would be in the resident’s area and wanted to know when the resident would be home and when their neighbors would be home.

June 18 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

June 18 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported someone had vandalized two vehicles.

June 19 — A resident on Haven Road reported the theft of gas.

June 19 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

June 20 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported the front window of their home had been broken.

June 22 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 22 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit $100 bill.

June 22 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

June 22 — A resident dropped off a counterfeit bill that they found in their yard.

June 25 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

June 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 25 — A resident on Fourth Street Northwest reported the theft of an electric scooter. The scooter was later found in the police impound.

June 29 — A resident on Fourth Street Northwest reported a scam.

June 29 — An organization on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

June 30 — A store on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.

July 1 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported damage done to a door.

July 1 — A resident on 12th Street Southeast reported a theft.

July 1 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a scam.

July 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported the theft of a bike.

July 2 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported damage done to the property.

July 2 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a cellphone.

July 5 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.

July 6 — A residence on Fourth Street Northeast reported someone had spray painted the passenger side of their car while parked near the alley of their residence.

July 6 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast reported the theft of diabetes medication.

Load comments