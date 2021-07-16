June 16 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported damage to a parked vehicle.
June 16 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported a burglary.
June 16 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud.
June 17 — A resident on Cherry Avenue and Highland Avenue reported a scam in which they received a call from a roofing company saying they would be in the resident’s area and wanted to know when the resident would be home and when their neighbors would be home.
June 18 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
June 18 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported someone had vandalized two vehicles.
June 19 — A resident on Haven Road reported the theft of gas.
June 19 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.
June 20 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported the front window of their home had been broken.
June 22 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.
June 22 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit $100 bill.
June 22 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.
June 22 — A resident dropped off a counterfeit bill that they found in their yard.
June 25 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
June 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
June 25 — A resident on Fourth Street Northwest reported the theft of an electric scooter. The scooter was later found in the police impound.
June 29 — A resident on Fourth Street Northwest reported a scam.
June 29 — An organization on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
June 30 — A store on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.
July 1 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported damage done to a door.
July 1 — A resident on 12th Street Southeast reported a theft.
July 1 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a scam.
July 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported the theft of a bike.
July 2 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported damage done to the property.
July 2 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a cellphone.
July 5 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.
July 6 — A residence on Fourth Street Northeast reported someone had spray painted the passenger side of their car while parked near the alley of their residence.
July 6 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast reported the theft of diabetes medication.
