Nov. 17 — A business on LeMieur Street reported receiving a counterfeit bill.

Nov. 18 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.

Nov. 19 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their vehicle.

Nov. 20 — A business on First Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

Nov. 22 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a scam.

Nov. 22 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a scam.

Nov. 23 — A business on Haven Road reported someone had broken into a storage trailer.

