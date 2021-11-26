Nov. 17 — A business on LeMieur Street reported receiving a counterfeit bill.
Nov. 18 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.
Nov. 19 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their vehicle.
Nov. 20 — A business on First Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
Nov. 22 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a scam.
Nov. 22 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a scam.
Nov. 23 — A business on Haven Road reported someone had broken into a storage trailer.
