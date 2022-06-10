May 20 — A resident on Eighth Avenue southeast reported a scam in which they received a call from someone asking for their information and $1,000.

May 21 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

June 1 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported damage done to their property.

June 1 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a theft.

June 3 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a case of fraud.

June 3 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.

June 3 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 4 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

June 4 — A business on LeMieur Street reported damage to the property.

June 5 — A resident on Broadway West reported damage to their property.

June 6 — A business on Haven Road reported a theft.

