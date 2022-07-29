July 13 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a burglary.
July 13 — A resident on Edgewood Road reported a scam.
July 13 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
July 15 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported a scam.
July 17 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.
July 17 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported a theft.
July 18 — A resident on Fourth Street Northwest reported someone dug up a tree and removed it.
July 18 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported damage to their property.
July 19 — A resident reported that one of their license plates had been stolen while their vehicle was parked at an establishment on Broadway East.
July 19 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
July 19 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported damage to their property
July 21 — A business on Haven Road reported a burglary.
July 22 — A bank on Broadway East reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
July 22 — A resident on Hawthorn Road reported the theft of a cellphone.
July 22 — A business on Broadway Avenue East reported someone intentionally threw a rock through its window.
July 23 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.
July 23 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported damage to their vehicle’s windshield.
July 23 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a possible case of identity theft.
July 23 — A business on First Street Southeast reported a theft.
July 25 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a theft.
July 26 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
July 26 — A business on Sixth Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
July 26 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
