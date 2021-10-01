Sept. 15 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 15 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of three mailboxes.

Sept. 15 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 15 — A business on Fourth Street Northeast reported a burglary.

Sept. 15 — A business on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 15 — A business on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 15 — A business on Haven Road reported an attempted break-in.

Sept. 15 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported that someone had gone through their vehicle in their apartment complex’s secured garage.

Sept. 16 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.

Sept. 16 — A business on 16th Street Northeast reported the theft of their sign.

Sept. 16 — A business on 16th Street Northeast reported the theft of two signs.

Sept. 16 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported damage to their vehicle.

Sept. 17 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a case of fraud.

Sept. 18 — A resident on Second Avenue Southeast reported a stolen bicycle.

Sept. 20 — A resident on Second Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

Sept. 20 — A resident on Second Avenue Southeast reported their vehicle parked in the community garage had been gone through.

Sept. 20 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

Sept. 21 — A bank on Broadway Avenue East reported a counterfeit $100 bill.

