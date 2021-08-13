July 28 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported the theft of a lawn ornament glass globe.
July 28 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
July 29 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a UTV from their back yard.
July 29 —A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the theft of two wallets from a vehicle parked in the alley behind the residence.
July 30 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
July 31 — A resident on Hilton Road reported the theft of a bike.
July 31 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the possible theft of a package.
July 31 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported the theft.
July 31 — A resident on Circle Drive reported damage to their property done by someone firing paint balls at their residence.
Aug. 1 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Southwest reported a scam and theft.
Aug. 1 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported the theft of a delivered package.
Aug. 1 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported the theft of their dog and cellphone.
Aug. 2 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported a theft from their vehicle.
Aug. 2 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported a theft.
Aug. 2 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 2 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.,
Aug. 3 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported someone had cut the canopy on their stroller that was parked next to their home.
