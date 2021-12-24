Dec. 8 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported damage to their property.

Dec. 9 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

Dec. 9 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a scam.

Dec. 10 — A resident on Buck Lane reported a theft.

Dec. 13 — A business on Haven Road reported a theft.

Dec. 15 — A business on Haven Road reported the theft of a temp regulator gauge from the business car wash.

Dec. 17 — A business on Second Avenue North reported a theft.

Dec. 18 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a vehicle was vandalized.

Dec. 19 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast and Seventh Street Northeast reported a case of vandalism.

Dec. 19 — A resident reported the theft of their iPhone at a location on 18th Street Northeast.

Dec. 19 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported their van was egged.

