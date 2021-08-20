Aug. 4 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a burglary.

Aug. 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 4 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 6 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a burglary.

Aug. 7 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a burglary.

Aug. 9 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 10 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft and damage to property.

Load comments