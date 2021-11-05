Oct. 20 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Oct. 21 — A resident on Anne Marie Circle reported the theft of a bicycle. The bike was recovered.

Oct. 21 — A resident on Ninth Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.

Oct. 23 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported their vehicle had been vandalized.

Oct. 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their vehicle.

Oct. 24 — A resident reported someone keyed their vehicle while it was parked on Second Street Southeast.

Oct. 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a burglary.

Oct. 24 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage to their property.

Oct. 25 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a theft.

Oct. 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Oct. 26 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Oct. 27 — A resident in Little Falls reported a cast of fraud.

Oct. 28 — A business on Haven Road reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill.

Oct. 28 — A resident on Eighth Street reported damage done to their property.

Oct. 29 — A resident reported damage to their vehicle, with a busted out driver’s side window.

Nov. 1 — A resident on Grove Street reported damage to their property.

Nov. 1 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.

Nov. 1 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported a scam.

