June 29 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

June 30 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a theft.

June 30 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

June 30 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

July 1 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam.

July 1 — A resident on Third Avenue Southwest reported a theft.

July 2 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft from a storage garage.

July 5 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported damage to their property.

July 5 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

