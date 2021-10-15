Sept. 29 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported the theft of their truck.
Sept. 29 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported the theft of their son’s bicycle.
Sept. 29 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported the theft of clothing.
Sept. 30 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a case of fraud.
Oct. 3 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a scam.
Oct. 3 — A resident on SIxth Avenue Southwest reported the theft of a computer.
Oct. 5 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a burglary.
