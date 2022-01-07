Dec. 24, 2021 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a theft.

Dec. 26, 2021 — A business on LeMieur Street reported damage to its property.

Dec. 28, 2021 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

Dec. 29, 2021 — A business on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 29, 2021 — A resident on Broadway Avenue West reported a scam.

Dec. 30, 2021 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a theft.

Dec. 31, 2021 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northwest reported damage to their property.

Jan. 1 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported the theft of keys.

Jan. 4 — A business on 183rd Street in Little Falls reported a gas drive off.

