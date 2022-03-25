March 9 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of fuel.

March 11 — A resident on 11th Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

March 13 — A resident reported damage to their vehicle while parked on LeMieur Street.

March 14 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported their city garbage can had been stolen.

March 15 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a burglary/forced entry incident.

