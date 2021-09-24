Sept. 8 — Theft of computer equipment was reported by a resident on Fourth Street Southeast.

Sept. 10 — A resident on Fourth street Southwest reported a scam.

Sept. 10 — A business on 11th Street Southeast reported their door had been damaged and left unsecured.

Sept. 11 — A business on Broadway East reported the theft of money.

Sept. 11 — Damage to a squad car was reported on First Street Northeast.

Sept. 12 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.

Sept. 13 — A business on Paul Larson Memorial Drive reported a burglary.

Sept. 13 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam.

Sept. 13 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

Sept. 13 — A resident on Second Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a snowblower.

Sept. 14 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported a burglary.

