Sept. 8 — Theft of computer equipment was reported by a resident on Fourth Street Southeast.
Sept. 10 — A resident on Fourth street Southwest reported a scam.
Sept. 10 — A business on 11th Street Southeast reported their door had been damaged and left unsecured.
Sept. 11 — A business on Broadway East reported the theft of money.
Sept. 11 — Damage to a squad car was reported on First Street Northeast.
Sept. 12 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.
Sept. 13 — A business on Paul Larson Memorial Drive reported a burglary.
Sept. 13 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam.
Sept. 13 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
Sept. 13 — A resident on Second Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a snowblower.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported a burglary.
