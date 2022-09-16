Little Falls Police Department Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 1 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported a recovered stolen boat.Sept. 6 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported damage to their property.Sept. 6 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported a theft.Sept. 6 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.Sept. 6 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported the theft of their front license plate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burtrum woman killed in crash with semi, Monday Royalton man involved in three-vehicle crash near Rochester Little Falls to explore noise wall at citizen's request Upsala names 2022 homecoming candidates Merrifield man sustains minor injuries in Royalton crash E-Editions Morrison County Record Sep 11, 2022 0 Online Poll With the severe injures two high school football players sustained, are you concerned about the safety of young football players? You voted: Not generally, I believe these injuries were out of the ordinary. I’ve always felt football was a dangerous sport for young players. I believe my school district has appropriate protections and gear in place for our play Vote View Results Back
