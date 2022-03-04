Feb. 10 — A business on LeMieur Street reported receipt of counterfeit currency.

Feb. 10 — A resident on 11th Street Southeast reported a possible burglary with damage to the property.

Feb. 11 — A business on Sixth Street Northwest reported a burglary.

Feb. 14 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported thefts from vehicles in their yard.

Feb. 14 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 14 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a scam in which someone had taken over their computer and offered to restore it.

Feb. 14 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a possible residential burglary.

Feb. 15 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 16 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counter $20 bill.

Feb. 16 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.

Feb. 16 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported someone called the attorney general’s office impersonating them.

Feb. 17 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a scam in which they received a letter claiming they had filed for unemployment.

Feb. 18 — A bank on Broadway Avenue East reported an identity theft complaint.

