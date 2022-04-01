March 16 — A resident reported the theft of a vehicle from a location on Broadway Avenue West. The vehicle was later located.
March 18 — A resident reported damage to property/vandalism on Second Street Northeast.
March 21 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a theft.
March 22 — A resident reported a burglary on Fifth Avenue Southeast.
March 23 — A resident on Have Road reported damage to the property.
March 24 — A business on Broadway Avenue East reported a shoplifter.
March 24 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft by check.
March 25 — A resident on Broadway West and Paul Larson Drive reported the theft of tools from a motor vehicle.
March 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
March 25 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported damage to their property.
March 26 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast and Fifth Avenue reported damage to a sign.
March 26 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
March 28 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage to the living quarter area of the residence.
March 29 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported a burglary.
March 29 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft of three landscaping timbers.
March 29 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported damage done in the form of graffiti.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.