March 16 — A resident reported the theft of a vehicle from a location on Broadway Avenue West. The vehicle was later located.

March 18 — A resident reported damage to property/vandalism on Second Street Northeast.

March 21 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a theft.

March 22 — A resident reported a burglary on Fifth Avenue Southeast.

March 23 — A resident on Have Road reported damage to the property.

March 24 — A business on Broadway Avenue East reported a shoplifter.

March 24 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft by check.

March 25 — A resident on Broadway West and Paul Larson Drive reported the theft of tools from a motor vehicle.

March 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 25 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported damage to their property.

March 26 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast and Fifth Avenue reported damage to a sign.

March 26 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

March 28 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage to the living quarter area of the residence.

March 29 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported a burglary.

March 29 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft of three landscaping timbers.

March 29 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported damage done in the form of graffiti.

