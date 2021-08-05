July 21 — Damage was done to property near Hydro Station Drive in Little Falls.

July 21 — A resident on Broadway East reported someone attempted to use their identity.

July 22 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of $300 to $400.

July 23 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reorted damage to their mailbox.

July 24 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported damage done to their vehicle.

July 24 — A resident on Broadway East reported the theft of a multi-colored BMX style bicycle.

July 24 — A resident on Third Avenue Southwest reported someone cut both of the passenger side tires on their vehicle.

July 25 — A resident on Third Street Northwest reported someone had placed a smoke bomb inside their mailbox.

July 25 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.

July 25 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their doors.

July 26 — A business on Lindbergh Drive South reported a damaged gas pump.

July 26 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a stolen bow and arrow, as well as a firearm.

