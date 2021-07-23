July 7 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported a theft.

July 8 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported a theft.

July 10 — A business on First Street southeast reported the theft of a bicycle.

July 12 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported someone had attempted unauthorized purchases with credit cards.

July 12 – A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

July 13 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reorted a case of fraud.

July 13 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported the theft of a dark blue and black mountain bike.

July 14 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported the theft of a vehicle.

July 15 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported damage to their vehicle and trailer.

July 16 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported damage done to their property.

July 16 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.

July 16 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Southwest reported a theft.

July 17 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported graffiti had been spray-painted on the wall of the library.

July 19 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a theft.

July 19 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported a stolen bicycle.

