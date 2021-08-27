Aug. 4 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a burglary.

Aug. 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 4 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 6 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a burglary.

Aug. 7 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a burglary.

Aug. 9 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

Aug. 10 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft and damage to property.

Aug. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported their keys had been stolen.

Aug. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage done to their property.

Aug. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 12 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported someone may be stealing cord wood from their back yard.

Aug. 12 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 12 — A residential building on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 14 — A resident on Broadway East reported damage done to their vehicle by someone they offered a ride to.

Aug. 15 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the theft of a black boys BMX bike with blue hand grips and pedals.

Aug. 15 — A resident reported the theft of a bicycle from Maple Island Park.

Aug. 16 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported damage done to their property.

Aug. 16 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported damage to their grass.

Aug. 17 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported the theft of a black BMX bicycle.

