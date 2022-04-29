April 21 — A resident on Fifth Street Northwest reported a burglary.

April 21 — A business on 11th Street Northeast reported the theft of two catalytic converters from the company vehicle.

April 21 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.

April 22 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam.

April 22 — A resident on Second Avenue Southwest reported a scam.

April 23 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported the theft of a vehicle.

April 25 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a theft.

April 26 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported the theft of their license plate.

April 26 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported stolen pills.

