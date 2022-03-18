March 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a possible burglary.

March 5 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

March 5 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported a missing or stolen data stick.

March 6 — Two resident son Broadway Avenue West reported a burglary.

March 6 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a scam.

March 7 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

