Aug. 26 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported that someone smashed out the resident’s passenger side window and took a purse containing credit and debit cards and their ID.

Aug. 30 — A resident on Buck Lane reported the theft of a bicycle.

Aug. 30 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported someone damaged their fence.

Aug. 27 — A business on LeMieur Street reported a theft.

Aug. 26 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

