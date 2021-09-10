Aug. 26 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported that someone smashed out the resident’s passenger side window and took a purse containing credit and debit cards and their ID.
Aug. 30 — A resident on Buck Lane reported the theft of a bicycle.
Aug. 30 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported someone damaged their fence.
Aug. 27 — A business on LeMieur Street reported a theft.
Aug. 26 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
