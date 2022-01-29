Jan. 12 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a mailed prescription medication.

Jan. 14 — A business on Broadway East reported a scam.

Jan. 14 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported the theft of a prescription drug.

Jan. 15 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a burglary.

Jan. 17 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a scam involving the use of a debit card to make online purchases.

Jan. 18 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam.

Jan. 19 — A resident reported damage to their vehicle while parked at a business on Broadway East.

Jan. 24 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a case of vandalism.

Jan. 24 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a case of vandalism.

Jan. 25 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported their vehicle had been stolen. It was later located in Brainerd.

Load comments