Sept. 1 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 1 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 3 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
Sept. 3 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reporting the theft of gasoline.
Sept. 5 — A resident on Second Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast reported someone broke out the driver’s side window of their vehicle.
Sept. 6 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported a theft.
Sept. 7 — A bank on First Street Southeast reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.
