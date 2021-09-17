Sept. 1 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 1 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 3 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

Sept. 3 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reporting the theft of gasoline.

Sept. 5 — A resident on Second Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast reported someone broke out the driver’s side window of their vehicle.

Sept. 6 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported a theft.

Sept. 7 — A bank on First Street Southeast reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.

