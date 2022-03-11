Feb. 23 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported a burglary and forced entry.

Feb. 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 25 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a vehicle.

Feb. 26 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 26 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 26 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

March 1 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported two shoplifters.

