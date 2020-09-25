Sept. 9 — A resident on Haven and Riverwood Drive reported the theft of a catalytic converter from their vehicle.
Sept. 10 — A business on Haven Road reported the receipt of a counterfeit $20 coin.
Sept. 10 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 10 _ A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.
Sept. 10 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported the theft of a wallet.
Sept. 10 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported damage to their property.
Sept. 10 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 11 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported someone had gone through their vehicle.
Sept. 11 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Northwest reported an attempted theft and damage to their property.
Sept. 11 — A resident on West Broadway reported the theft of a bike.
Sept. 11 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.
Sept. 11 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the theft of their wallet from their vehicle.
Sept. 13 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.
Sept. 13 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 13 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 13 — A business on 189th Street Northeast reported a theft in excess of $1,000.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported tampering with a motor vehicle.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported a theft.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported someone my have put sugar in their gas tank.
Sept. 14 — A resident on 22nd Avenue Northeast reported a theft from a motor vehicle and possible damage.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported damage to their vehicle.
Sept. 15 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 15 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 15 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a scam and possible fraudulent activity.
Sept. 15 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 16 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported damage to their property.
Sept. 16 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 16 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported a scam.
Sept. 16 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam.
Sept. 16 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported someone had painted on their vehicle with white paint.
Sept. 16 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a scam.
Sept. 18 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported the theft of political signs.
Sept. 18 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.
Sept. 18 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 18 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 19 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported the theft of political signs.
Sept. 20 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 20 — A resident on Broadway Avenue West reported the theft of a bike, scooter and a long board.
Sept. 20 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage to their property.
Sept. 21 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 21 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 21 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 22 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.
