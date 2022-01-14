Jan. 5 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a case of identity theft

Jan. 7 — A resident on Fourth Street Southwest reported a theft.

Jan. 8 — A business on LeMieur Street reported damage to the property.

Jan. 9 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported a case of fraud and theft.

Jan. 10 — A business on 12th Street Northeast reported a case of mail tampering.

Jan. 10 —A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a case of fraud.

Jan. 10 — A resident on 12th Street Southwest reported the theft of a vehicle.

Jan. 11 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported a case of fraud, in which they received an unemployment packet in the mail that appeared to be fraudulent.

Jan. 11 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported someone tampered with a mailbox in an apartment complex.

