Little Falls Police Department May 13, 2022

April 27 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a theft from a vehicle.
April 27 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported the theft of items from their vehicle.
April 28 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a possible scam.
May 1 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a suspicious vehicle, which was found to be stolen out of St. Paul.
May 2 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Southeast reported a burglary.
May 3 — A resident on Kidder Street reported the theft of two bikes.
May 3 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.
May 3 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a possible theft.
May 3 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported the theft of a vehicle.
May 6 — A business on Haven Road reported damage to their property.
May 6 — A resident on Eighth Street and First Avenue Southwest reported the theft of a license plate.
May 8 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Northwest reported a burglary.
May 9 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
May 9 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a scam.
May 9 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported a scam.
May 9 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
