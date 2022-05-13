April 27 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a theft from a vehicle.

April 27 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported the theft of items from their vehicle.

April 28 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a possible scam.

May 1 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a suspicious vehicle, which was found to be stolen out of St. Paul.

May 2 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Southeast reported a burglary.

May 3 — A resident on Kidder Street reported the theft of two bikes.

May 3 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.

May 3 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a possible theft.

May 3 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported the theft of a vehicle.

May 6 — A business on Haven Road reported damage to their property.

May 6 — A resident on Eighth Street and First Avenue Southwest reported the theft of a license plate.

May 8 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Northwest reported a burglary.

May 9 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

May 9 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a scam.

May 9 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported a scam.

May 9 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Load comments