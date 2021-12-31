Dec. 22 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a case of fraud.

Dec. 22 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported the receipt of a counterfeit $100 bill.

Dec. 22 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

Dec. 23 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported the theft of keys.

Dec. 23 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported the theft of a vehicle.

Dec. 23 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a scam.

Dec. 24 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

Dec. 24 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a theft.

Dec. 26 — A business on LeMieur Street reported damage to its property.

Dec. 28 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

