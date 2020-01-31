Zachary Donn Miller, 28, Little Falls, faces felony possession of a firearm in Morrison County District Court.
Miller was previously convicted of a felony and is not allowed to possess firearms.
The charge stems from an Oct. 26 incident when a resident, claiming to know Miller, reported that Miller had dropped off some items and the residents home without his permission and never returned for them.
The resident reported that he became suspicious and looked inside a guitar case that Miller dropped off, which contained a 12-gauge shotgun.
The resident allegedly said that he himself is not allowed to possess a firearm so he claimed he brought the item to his brother’s house.
An officer escorted the resident to his brother’s home and reported he opened the guitar case and found the firearm.
On Nov. 11 the officer reported making contact with Miller who allegedly admitted to knowing about the gun but refused to say how he obtained it.
On Dec. 4 Miller was jailed for an unrelated incident where the officer reported questioning Miller about the firearm.
Miller allegedly admitted it had been in his possession but again would not say where it was from.
If convicted, Miller could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
