Christian Lee Lindstrom, 29, Little Falls, was given five years of supervised probation Morrison County District Court for a felony second degree burglary conviction. A third-degree burglary charge was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a March 26, 2021, incident, in which a Pierz police officer received a report of a burglary at a business in Pierz.
The officer spoke with the owner of the business, who reported he had left the business at 5 p.m. the previous evening, and when he returned the following day, he noticed that he had been burglarized. The suspects gained entry through a window, which was broken by the suspects.
The security system in the building showed two suspects entering the business. The first did not have a face covering on, so his face could be seen throughout the video.
The first suspect is seen breaking a glass showcase and using a tool that appeared to be some type of baton and then removing sports cards and other miscellaneous memorabilia. The suspect removed several knives from a glass showcase.
The officer posted the surveillance video on the Pierz Police Department’s Facebook page. Over the next two days, the officer received between 25 and 30 calls from people who were familiar with Lindstrom. The callers all identified the person in the video as Lindstrom, who was located in St. Cloud and placed under arrest.
Lindstrom was given credit for 40 days of jail time served. If he violates the terms of his probation, Lindstrom faces 32 months in prison.
Lindstrom was also convicted on a Sept. 1, 2020 burglary charge in Little Falls and faces 28 months in prison if he violates his probation.
