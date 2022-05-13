Christian Lee Lindstrom, 29, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of heroin.
The charge stems from a May 5 incident, during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was conducting civil process at a residence in Little Falls. The deputy approached the residence and observed multiple individuals inside the residence who are known drug users. He made contact with the homeowner, who reported he did not know all of the people inside and wanted several of them removed.
The deputy entered the residence and located a male subject attempting to hide behind a door. The subject was identified as Lindstrom.
According to the complaint, Lindstrom admitted that he had warrants out for arrest. He was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the residence. During a search of his person, the deputy allegedly located a meth pipe and a small piece of tinfoil with residue inside.
The substance later tested positive for heroin. According to the complaint, Lindstrom admitted that he is a heavy heroin user and used the drug just prior to the deputy’s arrival at the residence.
If convicted, Lindstrom faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
