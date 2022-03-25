Ronald Lee Lindberg, 52, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court to one felony count of domestic assault and another felony count of violating a domestic abuse order for protection (OFP).
On Nov. 30, 2020, a Morrison County District judge issued an ex-parte OFP that prohibited Lindberg from having contact with a protected party. In addition, the order prohibits him from going to the protected person’s residence. On Dec. 8, 2020, the OFP was affirmed and it was to remain in effect for two years.
The new charges stem from an incident that occurred March 16. The Little Falls Police Department received a report that Lindberg was violating the OFP by going to the protected party’s residence. The victim was the reporting party, and stated that Lindberg was in their house and “acting out of control.”
When officers arrived on scene, they found Lindberg inside of the residence. He was told he was under arrest, but he would not come out of the house, according to the report.
Officers had to pull Lindberg out of the house and “escort him to the ground” in order to handcuff him, the report states.
While speaking to an officer, the victim said Lindberg was inside their house and was threatening to kill them. They said he “got very close” to their face and yelled at them. The victim told law enforcement they were fearful Lindberg was going to hurt or kill them. They waited for Lindberg to go to the bathroom to call 911.
An examination of Lindberg’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted in Morrison County District Court for domestic assault in December 2017. He was also convicted for violating an OFP on two separate files in March 2021.
The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, both charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
